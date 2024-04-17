HT Auto
EeVe Soul vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Soul vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Fzs-fi v3
BrandEeVeYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1330 mm
Height
1150 mm1080 mm
Width
695 mm780 mm
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingMuffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
4,4137,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15 V2null | Petrol | Manual1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs MT-15 V2
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

