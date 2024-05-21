In 2024 EeVe Soul or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Soul vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|EeVe
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-