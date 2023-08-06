In 2024 EeVe Soul or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Soul vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Gt5
|Brand
|EeVe
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-