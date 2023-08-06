HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2024 EeVe Soul or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Soul vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Gt5
BrandEeVeWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge100-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1370 mm
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Width
695 mm675 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingHizardous Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
4,4133,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,739

