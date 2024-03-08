HT Auto
EeVe Soul vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Soul vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Sxl 150
BrandEeVeVespa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1290 mm
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Width
695 mm690 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,50,554
RTO
012,044
Insurance
4,4134,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,587

