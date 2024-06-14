HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSoul vs NTORQ 125

EeVe Soul vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 EeVe Soul or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Soul vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Ntorq 125
BrandEeVeTVS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 84,636
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 54.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1285 mm
Height
1150 mm1164 mm
Width
695 mm710 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingMulti-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41397,752
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00084,636
RTO
06,770
Insurance
4,4136,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,101

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic85,030 - 96,430**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     