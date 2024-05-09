HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSoul vs Storm ZX

EeVe Soul vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Soul vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Storm zx
BrandEeVeTunwal
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1150 mm
Width
695 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00090,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
4,4136,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,209

