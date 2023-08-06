HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Soul vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Avenis
BrandEeVeSuzuki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1150 mm
Width
695 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingFRONT BOX WITH USB SOCKET, SPORTY MUFFLER COVER, LONG FLOORBOARD, SIDE STAND INTERLOCK, FRONT RACK FOR STORAGE, Phone alert, ETA Update
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V/ Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,4136,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,199

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 cars in the US due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components. (Representational image)
    Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more
    6 Aug 2023
    File photo used for representational purpose.
    New AI eye-tracking tool reveals world's most attractive cars. And the worst
    17 Apr 2024
    Kia's recall affects models like certain 2023 Soul, Niro, Telluride, and Sportage.
    Kia recalls nearly 109,000 cars over non-functional digital instrument displays. Details here
    9 May 2023
    Suzuki experienced 37 per cent growth in May 2024 in domestic sales compared to the same period last year.
    Suzuki Motorcycles achieves yet another milestone, reports best ever sales
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Kia Soul EV displayed during the Auto Expo 2020
    Watch: Kia has definite plans of bringing its much-acclaimed EVs to India
    12 Jun 2020
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     