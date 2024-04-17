In 2024 EeVe Soul or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Soul vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|EeVe
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|80-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3 Hours (0 - 75 %)