EeVe Soul vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2024 EeVe Soul or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Soul vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Epluto 7g
BrandEeVePURE EV
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 83,999
Range120 km/charge90.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW2200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mmCast Alloy
Height
1150 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSmart lock, Regenerative Braking, Twist Throttle
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5 inch
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh60 V, 2.5 kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41383,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00083,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6741,805

