In 2024 EeVe Soul or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Soul vs Epluto 7G Comparison