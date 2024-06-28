HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Ola Electric S1 X

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95-151 km/charge.
Soul vs S1 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul S1 x
BrandEeVeOla Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range120 km/charge95-151 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X
Ola Electric S1 X
2kWh
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesNo
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW6000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1860 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1359 mm
Height
1150 mm1298 mm
Width
695 mm850 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingRiding Mode - Eco | Normal | Sports
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41393,925
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00089,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4133,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,018

S1 X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Airnull | Electric | Automatic1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs S1 Air
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic96 - 1.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs Chetak
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs S1 Pro
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubenull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs iQube
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Snull | Electric | Automatic1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs 450S
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District planned to issue a written abatement order for Tesla later this week after Tuesday's announcement.
    Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant
    27 Jun 2024
    Renault Duster will be available with a fully hybrid powertrain in the global market,
    Seven-seater Renault Duster spied in wild. Check details
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     