In 2024 EeVe Soul or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the S1 X has a range of up to 95-151 km/charge.
Soul vs S1 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|S1 x
|Brand
|EeVe
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|95-151 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-