In 2024 EeVe Soul or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 85,099 (last recorded price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Soul vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|S1
|Brand
|EeVe
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 85,099
|Range
|120 km/charge
|128-181 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-