In 2024 EeVe Soul or Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Ferrato Disruptor has a range of up to 129 km/charge.
Soul vs Ferrato Disruptor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Ferrato disruptor
|Brand
|EeVe
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|129 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.