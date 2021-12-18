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EeVe Soul vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 EeVe Soul or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Soul vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Evoqis
BrandEeVeOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6 Hours

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EeVe Soul Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
120 km90 km
Max Speed
55 kmph75 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingMotor Cut-off Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,18,000
RTO
09,440
Insurance
4,4133,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,811

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