EeVe Soul vs Numeros Diplos pro

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Soul vs Diplos pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Diplos pro
BrandEeVeNumeros
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW4 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm1960 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1430 mm
Height
1150 mm1125 mm
Width
695 mm720 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,45,565
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,37,511
RTO
03,500
Insurance
4,4134,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,128

