In 2024 EeVe Soul or Numeros Diplos i-pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Soul vs Diplos i-pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Diplos i-pro
|Brand
|EeVe
|Numeros
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3.5-4 Hrs.