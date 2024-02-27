HT Auto
In 2024 EeVe Soul or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
Soul vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Nds eco lio
BrandEeVeNDS ECO MOTORS
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 88,166
Range120 km/charge83 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1600 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1460 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Width
695 mm730 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh72 V 21 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41388,166
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00088,166
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6741,895

