In 2024 EeVe Soul or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
Soul vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|EeVe
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|120 km/charge
|83 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-