EeVe Soul vs Komaki XGT Classic

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
Soul vs XGT Classic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Xgt classic
BrandEeVeKomaki
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge80-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5 Hours

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1820 mm
Height
1150 mm1100 mm
Width
695 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSBS, Anti-theft lock
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,12,864
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,08,636
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,425

