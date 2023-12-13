HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 94,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
Soul vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Zulu
BrandEeVeKinetic Green
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 94,990
Range120 km/charge104 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹94,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW2.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm1135 mm
Width
695 mm715 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingFind my Bike button on Key Fob
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh1.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41399,151
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00094,990
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,131

