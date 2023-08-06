HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Keeway SR125

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Soul vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Sr125
BrandEeVeKeeway
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1890 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1285 mm
Height
1150 mm1050 mm
Width
695 mm790 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,19,000
RTO
09,520
Insurance
4,4137,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,914

