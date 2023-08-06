HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Kabira Mobility KM 3000

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
Soul vs KM 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Km 3000
BrandEeVeKabira Mobility
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 50 min

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW3500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1430 mm
Height
1150 mm1200 mm
Width
695 mm760 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.2 Hours 50 min
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh4.0 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,31,870
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,26,990
RTO
04,880
Insurance
4,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,834

