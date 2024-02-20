HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Joy e-bike Mihos

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Soul vs Mihos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Mihos
BrandEeVeJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1864 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm1178 mm
Width
695 mm700 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingGPS
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh74 V / 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,55,219
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,49,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4136,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,336

