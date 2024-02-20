In 2024 EeVe Soul or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour.
Soul vs Mihos Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Mihos
|Brand
|EeVe
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-