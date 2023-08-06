In 2024 EeVe Soul or Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
Soul vs JMT 1000HS 26 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Brand
|EeVe
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 89,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|66 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3.5-4 Hrs.