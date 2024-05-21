HT Auto
EeVe Soul vs Jitendra JMT 1000 3K

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Jitendra JMT 1000 3K choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge.
Soul vs JMT 1000 3K Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Jmt 1000 3k
BrandEeVeJitendra
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.28 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge126 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-4.5 Hrs.

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1412 mm
Height
1150 mm1100 mm
Width
695 mm680 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingCentral Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh3.12 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,32,414
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,27,874
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,540
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,846

