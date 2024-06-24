HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Honda SP 125

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Soul vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Sp 125
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 86,017
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-18 inch, Rear :-18 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1285 mm
Height
1150 mm1103 mm
Width
695 mm785 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSilent Start with ACG, Gear position Indicator, Eco Indicator.
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41399,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00086,017
RTO
07,411
Insurance
4,4136,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,139
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight
Cons
Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

