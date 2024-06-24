In 2024 EeVe Soul or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Soul vs SP 125 Comparison