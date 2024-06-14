In 2024 EeVe Soul or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Soul vs Dio 125 Comparison