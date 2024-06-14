HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Honda Dio 125

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Soul vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Dio 125
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 83,400
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.92 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm-
Width
695 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSmart Power (eSP), Unique Honda ACG Starter, Engine oil temperature sensor, Engine Speed sensor, Oxygen sensor, Air pressure sensor, Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh3Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41397,770
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00083,400
RTO
08,172
Insurance
4,4136,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,101

Hindustan Times
Honda Dio 125null | Petrol | Automatic83,400 - 92,300**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 vs Activa 125

