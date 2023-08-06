HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Honda CB200X

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Soul vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Cb200x
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-184.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1355 mm
Height
1150 mm1248 mm
Width
695 mm843 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh0.06 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,46,999
RTO
012,359
Insurance
4,41311,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,675

