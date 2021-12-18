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EeVe Soul vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 EeVe Soul or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Soul vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Ehx20
BrandEeVeHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh36 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EeVe Soul Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1150 mm
Width
695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4132,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,4130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6745,803

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