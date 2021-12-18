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HomeCompare BikesSoul vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

EeVe Soul vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 EeVe Soul or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Soul vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandEeVeHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-199.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EeVe Soul Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Length
1960 mm2097 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1400 mm
Height
1150 mm1082 mm
Width
695 mm807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km559 km
Max Speed
55 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12 V/ 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,40,246
RTO
011,520
Insurance
4,41313,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,542

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Latest Car & Bike News

EeVe Soul has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty.
EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range
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EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
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