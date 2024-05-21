HT Auto
In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Soul vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
BrandEeVeHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.01 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023]
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Length
1960 mm2222 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1410 mm
Height
1150 mm1258 mm
Width
695 mm850 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 7 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,20,800
RTO
09,964
Insurance
4,4139,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,057

