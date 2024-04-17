HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSoul vs XPulse 200T 4V

EeVe Soul vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero XPulse 200T 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T 4V engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.3 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The XPulse 200T 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Soul vs XPulse 200T 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Xpulse 200t 4v
BrandEeVeHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-199.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200T 4V
Hero XPulse 200T 4V
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm2097 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1400 mm
Height
1150 mm1082 mm
Width
695 mm807 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,62,513
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,40,246
RTO
011,219
Insurance
4,41311,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6743,493

