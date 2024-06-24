HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSoul vs Super Splendor

EeVe Soul vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Soul vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Super splendor
BrandEeVeHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 80,848
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1273 mm
Height
1150 mm1102 mm
Width
695 mm740 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingXSens Technology, Side-stand Engine Cut Off, Engine cut off at fall, Trail - 92 mm, Autosail Technology
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41393,581
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00080,848
RTO
06,467
Insurance
4,4136,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,011

Super Splendor Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Super Splendornull | Petrol | Manual80,848 - 88,328**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual79,800 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor vs Shine
Hindustan Times
Hero Super Splendornull | Petrol | Manual80,848 - 88,328**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor vs Splendor Plus

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0.
    Hero motorcycles and scooters to get more expensive from…
    24 Jun 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    Production pf the first Ferrari electric vehicle is slated to begin at a new facility in Maranello, Italy
    Ferrari's first-ever electric car to debut in late 2025. Check details
    12 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most successful MPVs in the Indian market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 18 lakh S-CNG cars, gains market share of 74.1%
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
    2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
    3 Nov 2023
    The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    View all
     