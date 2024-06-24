In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Soul vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Super splendor
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-