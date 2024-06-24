In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 85,178 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 68 kmpl.
Soul vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 85,178
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-