In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion XTEC engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Soul vs Passion XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Passion xtec
BrandEeVeHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 81,038
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-56 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-113.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1270 mm
Height
1150 mm1113 mm
Width
695 mm715 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSide-Stand Engine Cut-Off
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41393,791
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00081,038
RTO
06,483
Insurance
4,4136,270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,015

