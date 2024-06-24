In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Passion XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion XTEC engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Soul vs Passion XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Passion xtec
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 81,038
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-