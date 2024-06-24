In 2024 EeVe Soul or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl.
Soul vs Glamour Comparison