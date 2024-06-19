HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSoul vs Drive Plus

EeVe Soul vs GT Force Drive Plus

In 2024 EeVe Soul or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Drive Plus has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Soul vs Drive Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Drive plus
BrandEeVeGT Force
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge100-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 hours

Filters
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1200 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm1070 mm
Width
695 mm700 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 hours
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingE -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh60 V / 42 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,03,215
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,307

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Image used only for representational purpose
    This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a drive-thru
    19 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    The Zeiss DriveSafe lenses use a specialised coating that seems to prevent glare at its source
    Zeiss DriveSafe lenses review: Sharper vision for night drives
    10 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
    20 Jul 2021
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     