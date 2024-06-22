HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Fidato Evtech Easy Go

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Soul vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Easy go
BrandEeVeFidato Evtech
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 86,315
Range120 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1150 mm1140 mm
Width
695 mm700 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh0.28 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,41390,590
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00086,315
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6741,947

