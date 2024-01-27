In 2024 EeVe Soul or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Soul vs 21 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|21
|Brand
|EeVe
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 89,199
|Range
|120 km/charge
|80-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.