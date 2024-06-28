In 2024 EeVe Soul or Enigma GT 450 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the GT 450 Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Soul vs GT 450 Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Soul
|Gt 450 pro
|Brand
|EeVe
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 86,902
|Range
|120 km/charge
|90-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.