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EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve atreo Notte125
BrandEeVeVespa
Price₹ 68,999₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range75-85 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1810 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-85 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.94 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
EMI
1,560NaN

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