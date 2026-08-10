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EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Atreo up to 75-85 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Eeve Atreo vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve atreo Ego li
BrandEeVeUjaas Energy
Price₹ 68,999₹ 53,880
Range75-85 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.5 kWh
Charging Time6-7 Hours3-4 Hours

Filters
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Length
1810 mm-
Wheelbase
1305 mm-
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
101 kg-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-85 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.94 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours3-4 Hours
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,58457,220
Ex-Showroom Price
68,99953,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5853,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5601,229

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