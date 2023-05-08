HT Auto
EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Atreo up to 75-85 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
Eeve Atreo vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve atreo Buzz
BrandEeVeStella Automobili
Price₹ 64,900₹ 95,000
Range75-85 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
90-100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm180 mm
Length
1810 mm-
Wheelbase
1310 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Height
1110 mm-
Width
710 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 72 V2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,90099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3942,131

