In 2024 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Atreo up to 75-85 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
Eeve Atreo vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Buzz
|Brand
|EeVe
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 64,900
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.