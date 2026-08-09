In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Xblade
|Brand
|EeVe
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-