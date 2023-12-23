In 2023 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at 86,017 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less