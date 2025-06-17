In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Sp 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-