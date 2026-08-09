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EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Honda Shine

In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeve atreo Shine
BrandEeVeHonda
Price₹ 68,999₹ 80,852
Range75-85 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1810 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm1285 mm
Height
1110 mm1116 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg114 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
710 mm737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-85 km577.5 Km
Max Speed
25 kmph90 Kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Electric
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
1.94 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard AC-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,58494,164
Ex-Showroom Price
68,99980,852
RTO
06,968
Insurance
3,5856,344
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5602,023
Expert Rating
-

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