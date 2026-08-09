In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Grazia
|Brand
|EeVe
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-