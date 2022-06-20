Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesEeve Atreo vs Xtreme200r

EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Hero Xtreme200r

In 2023 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme200r
Hero Xtreme200r
STD
₹93,400*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
90-100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,90093,400
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90093,400
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3942,007

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
    Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
    20 Jun 2022
    The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.
    Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
    28 Dec 2021
    India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
    Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
    1 Feb 2022
    The Eeve Soul rivals the likes of Ather 450X, and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.&nbsp;
    Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     