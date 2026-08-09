In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Eeve Atreo vs HF Deluxe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Hf deluxe
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 55,992
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-