EeVe Eeve Atreo vs Flycon Grove

In 2023 EeVe Eeve Atreo or Flycon Grove choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Grove
Flycon Grove
48 V, 30 Ah
₹74,629*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
90-100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,90082,725
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90074,629
RTO
05,970
Insurance
02,126
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3941,778

    Latest News

    Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
    Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
    20 Jun 2022
    The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.
    Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
    28 Dec 2021
    India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
    Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
    1 Feb 2022
    The Eeve Soul rivals the likes of Ather 450X, and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.&nbsp;
    Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter
    31 Dec 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
