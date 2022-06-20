In 2024 EeVe Eeve Atreo or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 EeVe Eeve Atreo or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price).
EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour.
Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
