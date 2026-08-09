In 2026 EeVe Eeve Atreo or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 68,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eeve Atreo up to 75-85 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Eeve Atreo vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeve atreo
|Emx
|Brand
|EeVe
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 68,999
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|75-85 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|4 Hours 30 Minutes